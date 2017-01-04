Rebounding, free-throw deficits combine to frustrate Lady Hornets eighth grade at Sheridan

SHERIDAN — The Bryant White Lady Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Middle School was out-rebounded 27-16 by the Sheridan Junior Lady Jackets eighth graders Tuesday night in a game that came down to the fourth quarter. After leading by 4 points in the third quarter, the Lady Hornets absorbed a 33-30 loss.

“These games are tough but they are extremely valuable in teaching aspects,” said Bryant White coach Ben Perry.

As an example, he referred to a situation last in the game when the Lady Hornets were trying to overcome the slight deficit.

“I tried to explain to the team during a timeout that we had to foul in order to get the opportunity for a rebound and possession of the ball with a minute and half left,” the coach related. “When Sheridan started playing keepaway for delay, the girls just would not foul or would not get the call.

“They are young and not all of them have experience enough in those situations to know what we are trying to do,” he said. “However, these situations help us as coaches to instruct them on what needs to be done and what should have been done.

“It was a tough game for both teams and, given the opportunity, I believe the outcome would be much different,” Perry stated. “I was proud of them in their play but we must work harder on our fundamentals for rebounding.”

Sheridan outscored Bryant White 10-2 on second-chance points with 14 offensive rebounds.

“Several on key possessions,” Perry pointed out. “The first half was pretty even except for the fact that the opposing team somehow made it through without committing a single foul as we found one of our guards (Jaiyah Jackson) with two quick fouls in the start of the first quarter. She had to be benched for remainder of half.”

Sheridan led 9-6 after a quarter and 18-15 at the break. The third-quarter rally by the Lady Hornets had them up 26-24 going into the final period.

“We simply allowed too many offensive rebounds and put-backs for points which caused us to lose the first and fourth quarters,” Perry observed. “We were able to pull ahead in the third quarter, however, turnovers and opponent rebounds caused us to fall back behind.

“We also only went to the foul line once the whole game for 2 free throws,” he noted. Kristyn Weng converted both attempts.

“We would drive the lane but were just never able to get the call,” he noted. “The opposing team shot 5 of 16 from their free throw line.”

Kaitlyn Weng led Bryant White with 13 points including one of just two 3-pointers the Lady Hornets were able to sink. Kristyn Weng had the other on her way to 5 points. She also had four assists and four steals.

Jackson finished with 4 points. Sequoia Green, Jordan Alvarado, Lauryn Taylor and Lexi Rose had 2 points apiece. Taylor led the Lady Hornets with six rebounds, all on the defensive end.

Now 6-4 overall, the Lady Hornets return to action this Thursday when they take on Conway White at the Bryant Middle School gym.