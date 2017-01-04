Spring sports Parent-Athlete meeting set for Jan. 18

The Parent-Athlete meeting for spring sports in the Bryant School District will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Bryant Middle School gym, starting at 6:30 p.m.

According to Bryant head athletic trainer Christa Finney, “If your athlete has attended a previous parent-athlete meeting this year, you do not need to attend. However, you do need to turn in the parent signature sheet and state with which team you previously attended.

“We will start at 6:30 sharp, so please make every effort to be seated by this time,” she emphasized.

Teams that are included are baseball, softball, soccer and track, all grades.

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

