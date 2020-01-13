Bryant White Hornets win twice at eighth-grade jamboree

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — In a jamboree hosted by North Little Rock, the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High came away with a pair of wins, defeating E-Stem, 29-22, then Conway Blue, 25-24 on Saturday.

In the win over E-Stem, Kellen Robinson had 12 points and five assists. Grant Johnson added 8 points and R.J. Newton scored 6.

Against Conway Blue, Robinson led with 11 points. T.J. Lindsey scored 7 to go with five rebounds. Mytorian Singleton added 6 points.

Bryant Whiote is now 11-2 on the season going into Monday’s game at BJHS against Benton.