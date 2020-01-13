White Lady Hornets pick up two wins at jamboree

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant White Lady Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High earned a pair of wins at a jamboree hosted by North Little Rock on Saturday, defeated a combined North Little Rock team 12-9 then beat Scott Charter School, 36-3.

The games were two halves of 12 minutes instead of quarters.

Bryant White, now 7-5, is set to host Benton on Monday.

In the win over North Little Rock, A’Niyah Livingston led the team with 5 points. Brilynn Findley added 4. Kristen Reese scored 2 and Camille Calhoun 1.

The Lady Hornets came into the game off a difficult loss to North Little Rock Gold, 28-21, on Thursday.

“We bounced back from Thursday’s game and came out strong against North Little Rock,” said Lady Hornets coach Ben Perry. “Everyone hustled and played extremely had. We had a game plan, and everyone stuck to the plan of running our offenses and being quick on defense.

“I’m proud of how all the girls responded after Thursday’s tough game at the same school,” he added. We were still only 5 of 11 from the free-throw line but we are getting to the line and that is always a positive.”

In the win over Scott Charter, the Lady Hornets led 15-1 at the half. Findley scored 12 points, Nia Swann and Maddi Williams each scored 6 points. Nyla Diggins scored 4 points with Calhoun and Reese adding 3 each. Emeril Jones pitched in with 2.

“This game was a good one to see the bench working together for a common purpose,” Perry said. “It was nice to see everyone playing and getting to the basket. We were able to rotate groups in every few minutes throughout the game. The girls had fun and were able to unify for a common purpose.

“Scott Charter could not keep up with our speed and aggression on defense, but they never stopped fighting,” the coach added. “Sometimes we have days where everything we do goes right and sometimes we have days where we struggle. This weekend was one of those days where everything went our way.”