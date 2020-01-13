County’s top spellers

By Devin Sherrill, Communications Director of Bryant Schools

Top finishers in the Saline County Spelling Bee include first place Lirika Farr, fourth grade (Hill Farm Elementary); second place Kenzie Kling, fifth grade (Davis Elementary); and third place Madisyn Brady, seventh grade (Arkansas Christian Academy).

Students from four middle schools, one junior high, and 10 Saline County elementary schools competed for the top honor in the Saline County Spelling Bee held Jan. 10 at Bishop Park. Charlotte Calhoun, Gifted Talented Coordinator for Bryant Schools, coordinated this year’s event. First Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas was the sponsor.

Each of the top three contestants received a medal and a certificate. First place also received an Echo, second place a $25 Amazon card, and third place a $15 Amazon card.

Lirika Farr will compete in the Arkansas Spelling Bee on Feb. 1 at Cabot. The winner of the Arkansas Spelling Bee advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Photo from left to right: Third Place: Madisyn BradySecond Place: Kenzie Kling1st Place: Lirika Farr