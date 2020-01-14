Fast start spurs Cabot South past Bryant White in eighth-grade game

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

CABOT — The Cabot South Panthers eighth grade team rushed to a 17-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth graders of Bryant Junior High were never able to catch up. The Panthers held on for a 51-38 victory on Monday night.

“We were plagued again with bad decisions and turnovers,” said Blue coach Steve Wilson. “We made a couple of runs the second half but could not close the gap.”

Layton Baugh scored 14 points to lead the Hornets including four 3-pointers. Cason Trickey added 11 points including 7 in the third quarter. Gideon Motes scored 5, Tyler McCormick 3 and L.C. Pitts had 2.

Cabot South led 26-15 at the half. It was 39-24 going into the fourth quarter.

The loss dropped the Hornets to 5-3 going into tonight’s battle with Bryant White.