Bryant White knocks off Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF — “We played our most complete game yet,” said Russell Wortham, head coach of the Bryant White Hornets eighth-grade team of Bryant Middle School after a 21-6 win on the road over Pine Bluff. “We beat a very good Pine Bluff team.
“Overall, it was a great win after a great week of practice,” Wortham said. “We look forward to preparing for a big game next week against Bethel Middle School in the Hornet Bowl.”
Bryant White and Bryant Blue play each other in seventh and eighth grade games in the Hornet Bowl on Thursday, Oct. 11.
The Hornets got out to a great start at Pine Bluff when Cory Nichols returned the opening kickoff 80 yards before being dragged down at the 2. Chris Gannaway scored on the first play from scrimmage and Gunner Givens added the extra point to make it 7-0.
Later, Martavian Earl scored from the 2. The Hornets capped off the victory with Nichols scoring and Gannaway adding a run for a two-point conversion.
Defensively, Cyler Hilton helped the cause by recovering a Pine Bluff fumble.
The White Hornets are now 4-1 on the season.