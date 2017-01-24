Bryant’s Erion graduates from SAU

MAGNOLIA — Emily Erion of Bryant was honored at the Southern Arkansas University Fall Commencement on Dec. 9, 2016.

Erion was a Business Administration major and graduated from the College of Business with a Master of Business Administration degree.

Erion and the other recent SAU graduates now have the college degree with the highest return on their investment from any Arkansas institution of higher education, according to the U.S. Department of Education. For more information, visit www.SAUmag.edu.