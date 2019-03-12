Bryant’s freshman girls second in first meet

The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team accumulated 134 points including first-place efforts from Margo Gilliland, Parris Atkins and Samantha Achorn to finish second in the team standings at the Junior Hornets Relays at Bryant Stadium on Monday.

Conway White won the meet with 171 points. Conway Blue was third with 91 points.

Bethel Middle School (Bryant Blue) finished sixth in the nine-team meet while Bryant Middle School (Bryant White) finished seventh.

“We did well earning second place overall and the boys won first place,” noted Lady Hornets freshman coach Lawrence Jefferson. “We had some girls really step up and perform well. Parris Atkins was the high point athlete for the girls’ division. I’m proud of the girls for doing so well through all the rain this spring and still working hard to perform at the high level they did.”

Gilliland won two events for the Bryant freshmen, the 800 (2:37.20) and the 1600 (5:56.25).

Achorn took top honors in the 300-meter hurdles (55.03). She was third in the 100 hurdles (18.93).

Atkins won the 100-meter dash (12.83) and was second in the high jump (4’6”), the long jump (15’4”) and the 200-meter dash (27.26). In addition. She contributed legs to two Bryant relays. In the 4×100, she joined Erin Ives, Ashlyn Barnett and V’Mia Palmer to finish second (52.30). In the 4×400, Atkins, Ives, Barnett and Olivia McCallister finished fourth in 4:55.80.

A second-place finish for the freshman girls was also turned in by Kimberly Hernandez in the 1600 meters. She finished right behind Achorn with a time of 5:57.70.

Achorn was also third in the 100 hurdles (18.93). Hernandez was third in the 800 (2:45.43) and Elizabeth Carter earned third-place points in the discus, with a throw of 67’2”.

Fourth-place finishes were turned in by Monica Shifflett in the shot put (33’3”), Palmer in the 100 (13.52), Ella Pengelly in the 300 hurdles (57.03), and McCallister in the 400 (1:06.57).

Aiden Sutterfield was fifth in the discus with a throw of 30’8.5” and Bryant’s 4×800 relay team finished fifth. Madison Hagan, Katrisha Pearson, McKenzie Hicks and Yasmin Amiani combined on a 4:55.80.

Barnett add to the point total with a sixth in the 200-meters (28.62).

For Bethel, the top finish was turned in by Maddie Nelson, who was second in the 300-meter hurdles (55.54). Estafania Ramierez was fourth (57.65).

The 4×400 relay team of Brylee Bradford, Eliza Parker, Mary Beth James and Laura Kate Thomas was third (4:50.11) and the 4×800 quartet of Nelson, Aubree Fish, Caitlyn Phillips and James was fourth (11:36.24).

Sixth-place finishes were turned in by Destiny Galindo in the triple jump (29’1”), Harley Clancy in the shot put (30’4”) and Ramirez in the 100 hurdles (19.76) with Hannah Brewer seventh in 19.77.

In addition, Ryleigh Young, Jenna Wall, Mezmerize Toms and Eliza Parker took sixth in the 4×100 relay.

Bradford was seventh in the 800 (2:52.28) and Paige Spicer was seventh in the 1600 (6:23.02).

Toms was seventh in the long jump (14’3.5”) with Parker eighth (14’2). Thomas finished eighth in the 400 (1:10.17).

For Bryant Middle School, Lauren Lain won an event, taking top honors in the 100-meter hurdles (18.13). Teammate Jacia Gilbert was fourth (19.32).

Ember Magness picked up fifth-place points in the 200 (28.53) while Kinsey Gregory was fifth in the shot (30’8.5”) and sixth in the discus (63’).

The Bryant White 4×400 relay team was seventh and Ava Singleton and Jayla Knight picked up eighth-place finishes in the triple jump (27’8”) and the 100 (14.24), respectively.