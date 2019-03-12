Freshmen win team title at Junior Hornet Relays

The Bryant Hornets freshman team scored first-place finishes in six events and accumulated 150 points to capture top team honors at the Junior Hornet Relays at Bryant Stadium on Monday.

Conway White was second with 113 points.

Bryant Middle School was fifth (56) and. Bethel Middle School was seventh (26) in the 10-team competition.

Chris Herrera won two individual events while Taj Van Tassel, Brandon Jones and Layton Dickerson came away with victories. In addition, Bryant’s quartet of A Hale, Jacob Karp, Owen Lee and Van Tassell won the 4×400 relay (3:47.04).

Herrera won the 1600 (4:56.53) and the 800 (2:10.66) while Van Tassel won the 400-meter run (54.40) with teammate Liam Babbit second (56.77).

Jones won the shot put (40’9”) with teammate Jason Shifflet second (40’5”) while Dickerson was tops among those in the high jump (5’7”). Blake Everett was third (5’4”).

Everett was busy scoring for the Hornets freshmen. He was second in the long jump (18’9.5”) and the 110 hurdles (16.95), third in the triple jump (36’5”), and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (46.60).

Van Tassel added a third-place finish in the 100-meters (11.85) and Drew MacIntire was third in the 1600 (5:12.98) on the heels of Herrera. MacIntire was fourth in the 800 (2:21.88).

In the pole vault, Layton Young and Memphis Ketelsen both cleared 6’6”. Young was fourth and Ketelsen fifth.

The 4×800 relay team of Cam Apel, Christian Hernandez, Karp and Will Taylor was fourth (9:48.79).

Blake Snyder joined Everett in scoring in the 300 hurdles, taking sixth (48.39).

In the discus, Angel Sanchez-Valentin was seventh (99’8”) and Peyton Page eighth (98’9”) while Grant Moore took seventh in the 1600 (5:37.99).

The 4×100 relay team was seventh (49.85) with Happy Gilmore, A Hale, Layton Dickerson and Owen Lee teaming up.

Blake Snyder was eight h in the 110 hurdles (19.74) and Dylan Williams was eighth in the 200 (26.01).

The Bryant Middle School (Bryant White) team had a first-place finish. From Cole Lacaze in the discus with a fling of 132’9”. He was seventh in the shot at 35’8”. Will Cornelius was fifth in the discus at 101’3”.

M.J. Ferguson turned in a second-place finish in the 800-meters (2:16.01).

In the 100, Gabe Allen was fourth (11.90) and Jordan Knox fifth (11.97) while, in the 200, Knox took fourth in 24.49. He was also sixth in the triple jump (32’10”) with teammate Chris Gannaway eighth (31’8.5”).

Mason Lewis finished sixth in the 1600 with a time of 5:33.56. He also contributed a leg to the seventh-place 4×800 relay team. With Gavin Maynard, Garrison Blacklaw and Samuel Herring, they finished in 10:09.48.

In the high jump, Cory Nichols garnered seventh-place points (4’10”). Allen was eighth in the long jump (16’8”).

Gannaway, Nasir Vinson, Knox and Allen teamed up on a 48.33 in the 4×100, earning fifth place. In the 4×400, Nathan Steelman, Vinson, Samuel Herring and Brady Bingaman finished seventh in 4:08.19.

For Bethel Middle School, Bryant Blue, the day was highlighted by the work of Aidan Shaw in the high jump where he finished third (5’2”) with teammate Canon Hill sixth (5’0”).

Tyler Pinney finished fifth in the long jump (18’0”), seventh in the 100-meters (12.10) and in the 200 (25.59).

Bethel scored fifth place in the 4×800 relay, with Ricardo Leos, George Terry, James Billingsley and Mitchell Elmore turning in a 10:00.24.

Shaw and Pinney joined David Vivar and Xalen Currenton on a 49.44 that was good for sixth in the 4×100.

Billingsley added a seventh in the triple jump (32’8”) and Terry was eighth in the 800 (2:28.35).