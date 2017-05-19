Bryant’s Hood, Lee compete in Heptathlon; Singleton in Decathlon

CABOT — Bryant’s sophomore Megan Lee finished 25th and senior Bree Hood was 40th in a field of 69 competitors in the 2017 Heptathlon held Wednesday and Thursday at Cabot High School. In the decathlon, Bryant’s senior Raney Singleton finished 41st with 4,377 points in a field of 77.

Lee accumulated 3,183 points while Hood compiled 2,8276. Clinton’s Allie Hensley won the championship with 4,393 points. Rivercrest’s Sydney Lane was second at 3,908.

The highest finish for Lee in any of the seven events was ninth in the 800 meter run. She ran a 2:36.41. Hood was 18th in 52’11”. In the 200, Lee was 19th in 27.55 and Hood was 54th in 29.59.

Lee leapt 15’5.5” in the long jump to take 22nd. Hood’s 15’2.75 was good for 27th.

In the shot, Hood’s throw of 25’3.25” was good for 23th with Lee 49th in 23’2.5”. Lee cleared 4’5” in the high jump to take 25th. Hood’s top height was 3’11.25” for 62nd.

In the 100 hurdles, Hood was 33rd with a time of 18.74 with Lee close behind in 36th with a 19.02 clocking.

In the discus, Lee’s throw went 57’1” for 54th. Hood’s 52’11” was 63rd.

Singleton, a hurdler for the Hornets, turned in his best finish came in the 110 hurdles, with a time of 16.80. He was 21st in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.59.

In the long jump, Singleton covered 18’10” to place 27th. He cleared 8’6” in the pole vault for 36th and went over at 5’1” to place 43rd in the high jump. His triple jump covered 35’8.5” to place 45th.

In the 1500, Singleton was 46th in 5:29.37. In the 400, his 58.49 was good for 57th.

In the throwing events, a 28’7.75” heave in the shot put was 57th and his discus throw went 64’5” for 68th.

Gosnell’s Marquel McKinney won the Decathlon with 6,140 points. Bentonville’s Adrian Broadus was second with 5,885 points.

It was the second Heptathlon for Hood, the first for Lee and the first Decathlon for Singleton.