Bryant’s Purifoy participates in leadership conference

JONESBORO — Jaden Purifoy of Bryant was one of over 60 students participating in the annual A-State College of Agriculture Student Leadership Conference on Sept. 25 at the Arkansas State University Student Union.

The conference is designed to help new and returning students prepare to effectively lead their campus organizations and also to provide some basic leadership skills that will help them compete in the world of work. Many A-State graduates become active in leadership positions in the community or their profession.

Purifoy is the daughter of Kenya Farris and Carly Purifoy and is a 2018 graduate of Bryant High School. She is a freshman majoring in Animal Science at A-State.

This year’s conference included quest speakers Lindsey Triplett, Communications Specialists with the Farm Credit of Western Arkansas, speaking on the use of social media in student organizations; Dr. Karen McDaniel, A-State College of Business Marketing and Management Department chair, addressing “Leadership 101”; and guest lunch speaker A-State alumnus Matt King, currently working with the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation in their office of Public Relations and Government Affairs in Little Rock.

The conference was co-sponsored by the A-State College of Agriculture, Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee, AgHeritage Farm Credit Services, the Craighead County Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Midsouth, Ponsett Rice & Grain, Inc., Greenway Equipment, Inc., and Nutrien Ag Solutions.

Above, Jaden Purifoy is presented a certificate from Dr. Tim Burcham, Dean of the College of Agriculture at Arkansas State University.