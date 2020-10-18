October 17 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Bryant’s Weaver third at girls Overall

LITTLE ROCK — Bryant senior Peyton Weaver shot an 18-hole round of 78 to finish third at the State Overall Girls Golf Tournament at Pleasant Valley Country Club on Thursday.

Weaver’s round was just a shot behind second-place Sarah Childers of Valley View. Jonesboro’s Olivia Loiacano won the Overall title by carding a 72.

Marion’s Brooke Alford and Christian Barrett of Camden Harmony Grove finished two strokes behind Weaver.

The tournament brought together the top golfers from each classification around the state. Twenty-one players competed.

Weaver was third at the Class 7A State championship tourney but, on Tuesday, she turned in a better round than the two players that finished ahead of her there. Class 7A medalist Taylor Loeb of Mount St. Mary Academy turned in an 88 and Marlena Weatherly of Cabot shot an 86.