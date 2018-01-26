Cabot forced to forfeit, Lady Hornets pick up another conference win

When they go into action tonight at Conway against the 18-1 Lady Wampus Cats, the Bryant Lady Hornets will have one more 7A-Central Conference victory. That’s because the Cabot Lady Panthers self-reported a violation for playing an ineligible player in their 55-43 win over the Lady Hornets on Jan. 19.

In addition, the Lady Panthers had to forfeit wins over Fort Smith Southside and Mount St. Mary Academy.

The Arkansas Activities Association said Cabot violated Article III, Section 1, Rule 12B and will be placed on warning for the remainder of the season.

The Lady Hornets improve to 6-10 overall and 2-3 in league play going into tonight’s contest. They play a crucial game at home against Fort Smith Southside on Tuesday.

Cabot is now 7-11 overall and 0-6 in the league going into its game tonight against North Little Rock.

2017-18 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Girls

Team Conf Ovl

Conway 5-0 18-1

FS Northside 4-1 17-2

North Little Rock 4-1 15-3

LR Central 3-3 12-6

Bryant 2-3 6-10

FS Southside 2-3 3-12

Mount St. Mary 1-4 2-15

Cabot 0-6 7-11

Friday, Jan. 26

Bryant at Conway

LR Central at Mount St. Mary

North Little Rock at Cabot

FS Northside vs. FS Southside (at UAFS)