Hornets fourth at Benton meet

January 26, 2018 Swimming

Photos courtesy of Olaf Hoerschelmann

Dylan Althen (Photo courtesy of Olaf Hoerschelmann)

The Bryant Hornets weren’t at full strength but they still earned a fourth-place finish in a field of 10 at the Benton January Invitational swimming and diving meet on Thursday.

Caivon Crosby finished second in the one-meter dive and Alex Ball earned a third-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly to lead the Hornets’ effort. The Hornets added third-place finishes in a pair of relays. In the 200-yard medley relay, Ball, Gavin Miller, Dylan Althen and Carson Edmonson finished third in a time of 1:55.21. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the quartet of Hagan Austin, Cameron Loftis, Hayden Smith and Will Gordy turned in a 4:09.24 to take third.

Conway won the team title with 444.5 points. Cabot was second (394.5) with Catholic third (239) followed by Bryant (228) and Benton (203).

Crosby earned a score of 173.90 in the diving competition, finishing only behind Conway’s Johnathan Hopkins (191.05). Donte Baker was seventh with a score of 89.60.

Will Gordy (Photo courtesy of Olaf Hoerschelmann)

Ball’s time of 1:03.69 earned third in the 100 butterfly. Jalen Dinstbier was 13th for the Hornets with a time of 1:27.63.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Bryant was sixth with Carson Edmonson, Ivan Bryant, Austin and Ball combining on a 1:45.10 clocking.

Miller took seventh in the 100-yard breast stroke with a time of 1:13.31. Smith was ninth (1:21.33) and Payton Schanks 13th (1:30.05).

Edmonson earned ninth-place points in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:33.56. He was also 10th in the 500 free in 6:18.32. In the 200 IM, Zachary Milam was 13th in 2:44.59 and, in the 500, Smith was 11th in 6:29.12.

Four Bryant swimmers scored in the 100-yard backstroke, led by John Dellorto’s 1:13.87, good for 12th. John Peters was 14th in 1:15.71 with Tristan Hoerschelmann 16th in 1:18.25 and Chapman Edam 17th in 1:19.53.

Ball paced a Bryant contingent of three in the 50 free. His 25.80 clocking was good for 12th. Ivan Bryant was 14th in 26.40 with Austin 15th in 26.42.

Dellorto’s 2:25.12 in the 200 free took 14th with Will Gordy 17th (2:29.48) and Baker 18th (2:33.78).

In the 100 free, Ivan Bryant was 16th in 1:00.22 with Austin 17th in 1:00.34.

Bryant hosts a final regular-season meet on Feb. 1. District competition in Conway will be Feb. 6 (diving at UCA) and Feb. 8 (swimming at Hendrix).

Jackson Treat (Photo courtesy of Olaf Hoerschelmann)

