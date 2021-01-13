Cabot South takes advantage of Blue Hornets’ foul trouble to win by 2

Hudson Thomason scored 16 points and Jonathan Frost 13 but it wasn’t enough as three starters for the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team fouled out at the end of the game and Cabot South snuck off with a 44-42 come-from-behind victory at the Bryant Junior High auxiliary gym on Monday.

Kellen Farmer and Mason Muldrow each had 6 points for Bryant Blue. Brady Roberts added a free throw.

Cabot South held an 11-10 lead after a quarter, but the Hornets surged to a 27-23 lead by halftime. Bryant Blue led 35-31 going into the fourth quarter.

“I thought we played well,” said Hornets coach Steve Wilson. “We moved the ball on offense and hit our shots.

“We got in foul trouble the second half and that severely affected how aggressive we were on defense,” he noted. “We wound up with three of our starters fouling out the last few minutes, and that resulted in us losing a small lead.”