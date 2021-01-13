White Hornets improve to 9-1 with win over Blue in eighth grade game

The Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team outscored the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team 20-2 in the second quarter to take a commanding 25-9 halftime lead on the way to a 39-16 victory on Tuesday.

Bryant White improved to 9-1 on the season with the win, going into a rematch with Lake Hamilton on Thursday at home. Lake Hamilton handed White it’s lone loss, 44-24 on Dec. 14.

“I think we played much better offensively than we have the past two games,” said White Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “We moved the ball around and played better in transition. I think we played defense well against a good team that’s coached very well.”

“Bryant White is probably one of the best teams we will face all year,” said Blue Hornets coach Steve Wilson. “We struggled against their pressure and depth and they took advantage of that, especially in the second period. Playing against a very good team, our lack of depth and playing two games in a row caught up with us.”

The Blue Hornets, who lost a tough 44-42 game to Cabot South on Monday, got off to a good start, managing a 7-5 edge at the end of the first quarter. Jonathan Frost had all 8 of his points in the first half.

Kellen Farmer and Mason Muldrew finished with 4 points apiece for Blue. Brady Roberts had seven rebounds.

For Bryant White, Elem Shelby led the way with 15 points including 11 during the second quarter blitz. Dylan Holman added 6 points, Tristen Knox had 5 and Kaleb Ellis 3.

White held Blue to just 7 points in the second half. It was 31-12 going into the fourth quarter.

The next game for Bryant Blue is set for Jan. 23 at Hot Springs Lakeside.