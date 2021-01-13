White edges Blue in seventh grade girls contest

In the seventh-grade battle of Lady Hornets on Tuesday night, Bryant White of Bryant Middle School eked out a 14-12 win over Bryant Blue of Bethel Middle School.

“It is always hard to play Bethel,” said White Lady Hornets coach Deanna Ward. “At the end of the day, we are all one school and I hate for there to be a winner and a loser.

“Both teams have improved so much since the first game of the season,” she added.

Talona Sprawling hit two 3’s for 6 points and Isabelle Terry had 6 points to lead Bryant White. Tatum Lewis had 2.

For Blue, Lorelei McClellan finished with 5. Aubrey Lamb scored 3 while Breanna Williamson and Lya Galan pitched in with 2 each.

“Cori Brunson had several clutch rebounds to keep us in the game,” said Ward. “Kenlie Toney also came in off the bench and played strong and aggressive defensively.”

Bryant Blue is scheduled to play next at Cabot South on Jan. 26. Bryant White plays next at Cabot North on Jan. 19.