White Hornets fend off improved Blue Hornets to stay unbeaten

The Bryant White Hornets seventh grade team of Bryant Middle School improved to 6-0 on the season with a 35-14 win over the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School.

Matthew Ferguson led the White Hornets with 8 points. Caleb Tucker and Camarion Bead added 6 each and Jeremy Criswell had 5.

Jeremiah Motes led the Blue Hornets with 5. Spencer Ruff had 4 and Luke Andrews 3.

In the first game of the season back on Nov. 19, White won 39-0 over Blue.

“Our guys played much better this time around,” said Blue coach Joe Cook. “We ended up giving up way too many shots at the rim, but the guys competed well and executed much better on both ends of the floor than the last time around. I was proud of our battle and fight.”

Said White Hornets’ coach Reid Prescott, “It was not our best game, but the guys played hard the entire game. We were able to apply pressure and play our style of basketball to win the game. Our fundamentals were not sharp like they have been in previous games. We will keep practicing and improve on our weaknesses to finsh out the season strong.

“Caleb Tucker contributed on both sides of the ball,” said Prescott. “Jeremy Criswell knocked down several key shots and played really good defense as did Tim Johnson. Camarion Bead was our assist leader. He made multiple nice passes around the bucket that led to easy points.”

Bryant Blue, now 4-5, is set to play next at Hot Springs Lakeside on Saturday, Jan. 23. Bryant White is slated to travel to Cabot North on Tuesday, Jan. 19.