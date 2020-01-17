CAJHC boys standings through 1/16

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE
2019-20 boys standings
Team Conf.
North Little Rock 2-0
Bryant 2-1
Conway White 2-1
Lake Hamilton 2-1
LR Catholic 2-1
Cabot South 1-2
Conway Blue 1-2
Benton 0-2
Cabot North 0-2
Thursday, Jan 9
Bryant 62, Conway Blue 31
Cabot South 33, Benton 25
Conway White 26, LR Catholic 25
Lake Hamilton 49, Cabot North 29
Monday, Jan. 13
Bryant 52, Cabot South 48
Conway White 40, Conway Blue 34
LR Catholic 34, Cabot North 33
North Little Rock 59, Lake Hamilton 55
Thursday, Jan. 16
Lake Hamilton 45, Bryant 23
LR Catholic 36, Benton 28
Conway Blue 40, Cabot South 38
North Little Rock 48, Conway White 34
Thursday, Jan 23
LR Catholic at Bryant
Conway Blue at Benton
North Little Rock at Cabot North
Lake Hamilton at Conway White
Monday, Jan. 27
Bryant at Cabot North
Benton at North Little Rock
Cabot South at Lake Hamilton
Conway Blue at LR Catholic
Thursday, Jan. 29
North Little Rock at Bryant
Lake Hamilton at Benton
LR Catholic at Cabot South
Cabot North at Conway White
Monday, Feb. 3
Benton at Conway White
Cabot South at Cabot North
Conway Blue at North Little Rock
LR Catholic at Lake Hamilton
Thursday, Feb. 6
Conway White at Bryant
Cabot North at Benton
Lake Hamilton at Conway Blue
North Little Rock at Cabot South
Monday, Feb. 10
Bryant at Benton
Cabot North at Conway Blue
Conway White at Cabot South
North Little Rock at LR Catholic