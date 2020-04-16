April 15 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Campbell’s 100th career goal highlights Lady Hornets’ 13th victory

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Junior forward Caroline Campbell scored the 100th goal of her high school career Friday night to cap off a 4-0 blitz in the first half in the Bryant Lady Hornets’ 13th victory in as many matches this season, sending the Russellville Lady Cyclones to defeat.

Though school soccer records are incomplete, Campbell is most likely the first Lady Hornet to reach that milestone. She’s also holds the school record (as best can be determined) in single-season.

The shutout was the 12th of the season for Bryant, which has surrendered only one goal so far.

That streak and their unbeaten record will be tested on Saturday when they travel to meet the Fayetteville Lady Bulldogs halfway. The contest in Russellville at 11 a.m., is a rematch of the 2015 Class 7A State championship in which the Lady Hornets prevailed.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow to see where we are at and what we need to work on to get ready for state tournament,” said Bryant head coach Julie Long.

On Friday, senior Anna Lowery had the Lady Hornets on the board in short order, just 1:24 into the contest. Kendall Selig had the assist. Just five minutes later, at the 33:29 mark, Selig assisted again on a corner that Britney Sahlmann drilled into the net to make it 2-0.

Selig got her own goal at the 16:23 mark with Campbell assisting. Less than three minutes later, Campbell knocked in her landmark goal.

“The girls played hard and maintained control,” Long said. “I got everyone in the varsity match and we were still able to maintain control. Overall the girls kept the intensity from the beginning to the end. They found ways to score early, which is nice. The defense is still hanging tough. I’m proud of them.”

In the junior varsity match, Bryant prevailed 2-0. Ashlie Sparks scored at 36:50 off a feed from Mary Catherine Selig. Just before the half, Mary Leon scored with Hannah Fort providing the assist.