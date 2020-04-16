Hornets baseball records since 1998: Strikeouts

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Strikeouts by a pitcher (single season)

Travis Wood                2005    149

Travis Wood                2004    138

Trent Daniel                2008    124

Ben Wells                    2010    113

Justin Wells                 2004    100

Justin Wells                 2005    82

Trent Daniel                2007    81

Blaine Knight               2014    80

Beaux Bonvillain         2017    79

Zach Jackson               2016    78

Blaine Knight               2015    77

Travis Wood                2003    75

Evan Lee                      2016    72

Jordan Taylor              2012    67

Anthony Rose             2000    64

Tyler Sawyer               2009    64

Will McEntire              2018    64

Will McEntire              2019    64

Daniel Price                 2004    58

Drew Short                  2006    55

Austin Ledbetter         2019    55

Jordan Taylor              2011    54

Paul Speer                   1998    53

Caleb Milam                2011    53

Michael McClellan      2000    51

Blake Davidson           2010    49

Justin Wells                 2003    48

Ben Wells                    2009    48

Tyler Nelson                2012    48

Zach Jackson               2014    48

Scott Yant                   2002    47

Tyler Sawyer               2008    47

Jason Hastings            2013    46

Logan Grant                2019    44

Michael McClellan      1999    43

Aaron Davidson          2005    43

Chance King                2002    42

Aaron Davidson          2006    41

Strikeouts rate (per seven innings)

Travis Wood                2005    14.8

Travis Wood                2004    13.9

Trent Daniel                2008    12.1

Justin Wells                 2004    11.7

Aaron Davidson          2006    11.5

Evan Lee                      2016    10.7

Travis Wood                2003    10.4

Paul Speer                   1998    10.4

Justin Wells                 2003    10.3

Trent Daniel                2007    9.9

Zach Jackson               2016    9.8

Ben Wells                    2010    9.7

Tyler Sawyer               2009    9.7

Logan Grant                2019    9.4

Will McEntire              2018    9.3

Blaine Knight               2015    9.3

Justin Wells                 2005    9.2

Will McEntire              2019    9.0

Daniel Price                 2004    8.9

Drew Short                  2006    8.8

Austin Ledbetter         2019    8.6

Blaine Knight               2014    8.5

Evan Lee                      2015    8.4

Jordan Taylor              2012    8.3

Beaux Bonvillain         2017    8.1

Aaron Davidson          2005    8.1

Tanner Zuber              2006    7.9

Coby Greiner               2019    7.8

Ben Wells                    2009    7.8

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

