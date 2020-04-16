Hornets baseball records since 1998: Strikeouts

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Strikeouts by a pitcher (single season)

Travis Wood 2005 149

Travis Wood 2004 138

Trent Daniel 2008 124

Ben Wells 2010 113

Justin Wells 2004 100

Justin Wells 2005 82

Trent Daniel 2007 81

Blaine Knight 2014 80

Beaux Bonvillain 2017 79

Zach Jackson 2016 78

Blaine Knight 2015 77

Travis Wood 2003 75

Evan Lee 2016 72

Jordan Taylor 2012 67

Anthony Rose 2000 64

Tyler Sawyer 2009 64

Will McEntire 2018 64

Will McEntire 2019 64

Daniel Price 2004 58

Drew Short 2006 55

Austin Ledbetter 2019 55

Jordan Taylor 2011 54

Paul Speer 1998 53

Caleb Milam 2011 53

Michael McClellan 2000 51

Blake Davidson 2010 49

Justin Wells 2003 48

Ben Wells 2009 48

Tyler Nelson 2012 48

Zach Jackson 2014 48

Scott Yant 2002 47

Tyler Sawyer 2008 47

Jason Hastings 2013 46

Logan Grant 2019 44

Michael McClellan 1999 43

Aaron Davidson 2005 43

Chance King 2002 42

Aaron Davidson 2006 41

Strikeouts rate (per seven innings)

Travis Wood 2005 14.8

Travis Wood 2004 13.9

Trent Daniel 2008 12.1

Justin Wells 2004 11.7

Aaron Davidson 2006 11.5

Evan Lee 2016 10.7

Travis Wood 2003 10.4

Paul Speer 1998 10.4

Justin Wells 2003 10.3

Trent Daniel 2007 9.9

Zach Jackson 2016 9.8

Ben Wells 2010 9.7

Tyler Sawyer 2009 9.7

Logan Grant 2019 9.4

Will McEntire 2018 9.3

Blaine Knight 2015 9.3

Justin Wells 2005 9.2

Will McEntire 2019 9.0

Daniel Price 2004 8.9

Drew Short 2006 8.8

Austin Ledbetter 2019 8.6

Blaine Knight 2014 8.5

Evan Lee 2015 8.4

Jordan Taylor 2012 8.3

Beaux Bonvillain 2017 8.1

Aaron Davidson 2005 8.1

Tanner Zuber 2006 7.9

Coby Greiner 2019 7.8

Ben Wells 2009 7.8