Hornets baseball records since 1998: Strikeouts

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.
These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.
I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.
— Rob Patrick
Strikeouts by a pitcher (single season)
Travis Wood 2005 149
Travis Wood 2004 138
Trent Daniel 2008 124
Ben Wells 2010 113
Justin Wells 2004 100
Justin Wells 2005 82
Trent Daniel 2007 81
Blaine Knight 2014 80
Beaux Bonvillain 2017 79
Zach Jackson 2016 78
Blaine Knight 2015 77
Travis Wood 2003 75
Evan Lee 2016 72
Jordan Taylor 2012 67
Anthony Rose 2000 64
Tyler Sawyer 2009 64
Will McEntire 2018 64
Will McEntire 2019 64
Daniel Price 2004 58
Drew Short 2006 55
Austin Ledbetter 2019 55
Jordan Taylor 2011 54
Paul Speer 1998 53
Caleb Milam 2011 53
Michael McClellan 2000 51
Blake Davidson 2010 49
Justin Wells 2003 48
Ben Wells 2009 48
Tyler Nelson 2012 48
Zach Jackson 2014 48
Scott Yant 2002 47
Tyler Sawyer 2008 47
Jason Hastings 2013 46
Logan Grant 2019 44
Michael McClellan 1999 43
Aaron Davidson 2005 43
Chance King 2002 42
Aaron Davidson 2006 41
Strikeouts rate (per seven innings)
Travis Wood 2005 14.8
Travis Wood 2004 13.9
Trent Daniel 2008 12.1
Justin Wells 2004 11.7
Aaron Davidson 2006 11.5
Evan Lee 2016 10.7
Travis Wood 2003 10.4
Paul Speer 1998 10.4
Justin Wells 2003 10.3
Trent Daniel 2007 9.9
Zach Jackson 2016 9.8
Ben Wells 2010 9.7
Tyler Sawyer 2009 9.7
Logan Grant 2019 9.4
Will McEntire 2018 9.3
Blaine Knight 2015 9.3
Justin Wells 2005 9.2
Will McEntire 2019 9.0
Daniel Price 2004 8.9
Drew Short 2006 8.8
Austin Ledbetter 2019 8.6
Blaine Knight 2014 8.5
Evan Lee 2015 8.4
Jordan Taylor 2012 8.3
Beaux Bonvillain 2017 8.1
Aaron Davidson 2005 8.1
Tanner Zuber 2006 7.9
Coby Greiner 2019 7.8
Ben Wells 2009 7.8