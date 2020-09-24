September 24 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Canale, Caton lead Hornets at Hurricane

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Kevin Nagle

Bryant senior Nick Canale shot even par over the first seven holes and finish with a nine-hole round of 38 to earn individual medalist honors in three-team match at Hurricane Golf Club on Tuesday.

Bryant’s Tanner Caton was second overall at 39 as the Hornets took team honors with a composite score of 157. North Little Rock was second at 170, one stroke better than Benton.

In girls’ play, Benton won the team honors with a 140 but North Little Rock’s Hannah Bakalekos earned medalist with a round of one-over 37.

Senior Tiffany Robinson turned in a 53 for Bryant. Katy Edwards shot 56 and Josie Hill 59. Hill had pars on the par-3 second hole and the par-5 seventh but a rough finish inflated her score. Robinson was plus-one on two, four, six, seven and eight but struggled on nine as well.

For the boys, Caton bogeyed the first hole but got that stroke back with a birdie on three. He was even through the sixth hole before finished with a bogey on seven and a double on nine.

The Panthers were led by Joe Adams’ round of 42. North Little Rock’s Cain Gunnett and Austin Bowen each shot rounds of 40, matching Bryant’s Logan Moore and Zach Byars. Luke Brantley carded a 44 for the Hornets.

For the Bryant junior varsity, Drew Brown turned in a 43 with Peyton Sharp at 44. Drew Darbonne and Josiah Sprout turned in rounds of 47 with Ben Warburton finishing at 49 and Bryce Smith at 52.

The match was the last of the regular season on the schedule but the Lady Hornets were scheduled to play a dual with Mount St. Mary today.

The Girls State tourney, scheduled for Meadowbrook Country Club in West Memphis, will be held Sept. 29 and Oct. 1. The Boys State tourney is scheduled for The Greens at North Hills in Sherwood on Oct. 7-8.