Central Arkansas Junior High Conference boys standings through 1/25/18

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE
2017-18 boys standings
Team Conf.
North Little Rock 13-0
Conway White 12-1
Conway Blue 10-3
Russellville 7-6
Benton 6-7
Cabot South 6-7
Bryant 5-8
Lake Hamilton 5-8
Cabot North 2-11
LR Catholic 0-13
Monday, Nov. 20
Bryant 41, Cabot North 29
Conway White 42, Benton 29
Cabot South 28, Lake Hamilton 21
North Little Rock 54, Russellville 38
Conway Blue 52, LR Catholic 33
Monday, Nov. 27
Lake Hamilton 35, Bryant 30
Benton 54, Cabot North 44
Conway White 45, LR Catholic 34
Russellville 44, Conway Blue 38
North Little Rock 56, Cabot South 26
Thursday, Nov. 30
North Little Rock 61, Bryant 35
Benton 45, Lake Hamilton 35
Conway White 53, Cabot North 45, OT
Russellville 51, LR Catholic 38
Conway Blue 42, Cabot South 30
Monday, Dec. 4
Conway Blue 43, Bryant 29
North Little Rock 50, Benton 28
Lake Hamilton 34, Cabot North 28
Conway White 33, Russellville 30
Cabot South 41, LR Catholic 23
Thursday, Dec. 7
Bryant 32, LR Catholic 7
Conway Blue 61, Benton 58
North Little Rock 58, Cabot North 35
Cabot South 35, Russellville 22
Conway White 36, Lake Hamilton 33
Monday, Dec. 11
Russellville 51, Bryant 35
Conway White 44, Cabot South 20
Benton 45, LR Catholic 17
Conway Blue 59, Cabot North 32
North Little Rock 63, Lake Hamilton 21
Thursday, Dec. 14
Bryant 55, Cabot South 46
Russellville 37, Benton 29
Cabot North at LR Catholic
Conway Blue 52, Lake Hamilton 29
North Little Rock 58, Conway White 22
Thursday, Jan. 4
Conway White 49, Bryant 25
North Little Rock 55, Conway Blue 47
Benton 38, Cabot South 30
Russellville 43, Cabot North 25
Lake Hamilton 36, LR Catholic 35
Monday, Jan. 8
Bryant 44, Benton 40
Cabot South 34, Cabot North 24
Conway White 63, Conway Blue 31
North Little Rock 45, LR Catholic 33
Russellville 49, Lake Hamilton 21
Thursday, Jan. 11
Bryant 41, Cabot North 35
Conway White 46, Benton 41
Cabot South 30, Lake Hamilton 24
North Little Rock 57, Russellville 21
Conway Blue 43, LR Catholic 29
Thursday, Jan. 18
Lake Hamilton 39, Bryant 34
Benton 40, Cabot North 35
Conway White 43, LR Catholic 23
Conway Blue 45, Russellville 36
North Little Rock 48, Cabot South 19
Monday, Jan. 22
North Little Rock 51, Bryant 21
Benton 43, Lake Hamilton 23
Conway White 43, Cabot North 27
Russellville 40, LR Catholic 23
Conway Blue 57, Cabot South 46
Thursday, Jan. 25
Conway Blue 52, Bryant 49
North Little Rock 64, Benton 32
Cabot North 42, Lake Hamilton 30
Conway White 45, Russellville 36
Cabot South 47, LR Catholic 42
Monday, Jan 29
Bryant at LR Catholic
North Little Rock at Cabot North
Conway Blue at Benton
Cabot South at Russellville
Lake Hamilton at Conway White
Thursday, Feb. 1
Russellville at Bryant
Benton at LR Catholic
Conway White at Cabot South
Cabot North at Conway Blue
Lake Hamilton at North Little Rock
Monday, Feb. 5
Cabot South at Bryant
Russellville at Benton
LR Catholic at Cabot North
Conway Blue at Lake Hamilton
North Little Rock at Conway White
Thursday, Feb. 8
Conway White at Bryant
Benton at Cabot South
North Little Rock at Conway Blue
Cabot North at Russellville
Lake Hamilton at LR Catholic