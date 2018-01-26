Central Arkansas Junior High Conference boys standings through 1/25/18

January 26, 2018 Boys Basketball

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE

2017-18 boys standings

Team                           Conf.

North Little Rock         13-0

Conway White            12-1

Conway Blue               10-3

Russellville                  7-6

Benton                        6-7

Cabot South                6-7

Bryant                         5-8

Lake Hamilton            5-8

Cabot North                2-11

LR Catholic                  0-13

Monday, Nov. 20

Bryant 41, Cabot North 29

Conway White 42, Benton 29

Cabot South 28, Lake Hamilton 21

North Little Rock 54, Russellville 38

Conway Blue 52, LR Catholic 33

Monday, Nov. 27

Lake Hamilton 35, Bryant 30

Benton 54, Cabot North 44

Conway White 45, LR Catholic 34

Russellville 44, Conway Blue 38

North Little Rock 56, Cabot South 26

Thursday, Nov. 30

North Little Rock 61, Bryant 35

Benton 45, Lake Hamilton 35

Conway White 53, Cabot North 45, OT

Russellville 51, LR Catholic 38

Conway Blue 42, Cabot South 30

Monday, Dec. 4

Conway Blue 43, Bryant 29

North Little Rock 50, Benton 28

Lake Hamilton 34, Cabot North 28

Conway White 33, Russellville 30

Cabot South 41, LR Catholic 23

Thursday, Dec. 7

Bryant 32, LR Catholic 7

Conway Blue 61, Benton 58

North Little Rock 58, Cabot North 35

Cabot South 35, Russellville 22

Conway White 36, Lake Hamilton 33

Monday, Dec. 11

Russellville 51, Bryant 35

Conway White 44, Cabot South 20

Benton 45, LR Catholic 17

Conway Blue 59, Cabot North 32

North Little Rock 63, Lake Hamilton 21

Thursday, Dec. 14

Bryant 55, Cabot South 46

Russellville 37, Benton 29

Cabot North at LR Catholic

Conway Blue 52, Lake Hamilton 29

North Little Rock 58, Conway White 22

Thursday, Jan. 4

Conway White 49, Bryant 25

North Little Rock 55, Conway Blue 47

Benton 38, Cabot South 30

Russellville 43, Cabot North 25

Lake Hamilton 36, LR Catholic 35

Monday, Jan. 8

Bryant 44, Benton 40

Cabot South 34, Cabot North 24

Conway White 63, Conway Blue 31

North Little Rock 45, LR Catholic 33

Russellville 49, Lake Hamilton 21

Thursday, Jan. 11

Bryant 41, Cabot North 35

Conway White 46, Benton 41

Cabot South 30, Lake Hamilton 24

North Little Rock 57, Russellville 21

Conway Blue 43, LR Catholic 29

Thursday, Jan. 18

Lake Hamilton 39, Bryant 34

Benton 40, Cabot North 35

Conway White 43, LR Catholic 23

Conway Blue 45, Russellville 36

North Little Rock 48, Cabot South 19

Monday, Jan. 22

North Little Rock 51, Bryant 21

Benton 43, Lake Hamilton 23

Conway White 43, Cabot North 27

Russellville 40, LR Catholic 23

Conway Blue 57, Cabot South 46

Thursday, Jan. 25

Conway Blue 52, Bryant 49

North Little Rock 64, Benton 32

Cabot North 42, Lake Hamilton 30

Conway White 45, Russellville 36

Cabot South 47, LR Catholic 42

Monday, Jan 29

Bryant at LR Catholic

North Little Rock at Cabot North

Conway Blue at Benton

Cabot South at Russellville

Lake Hamilton at Conway White

Thursday, Feb. 1

Russellville at Bryant

Benton at LR Catholic

Conway White at Cabot South

Cabot North at Conway Blue

Lake Hamilton at North Little Rock

Monday, Feb. 5

Cabot South at Bryant

Russellville at Benton

LR Catholic at Cabot North

Conway Blue at Lake Hamilton

North Little Rock at Conway White

Thursday, Feb. 8

Conway White at Bryant

Benton at Cabot South

North Little Rock at Conway Blue

Cabot North at Russellville

Lake Hamilton at LR Catholic

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

