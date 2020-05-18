May 17 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Chadwick leads Lady Hornets to fifth place finish at State

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CONWAY — Bryant Lady Hornet junior Jordan Chadwick became a state champion Saturday night at the Class 7A State Track Championships held at Conway’s Wampus Cat Stadium. Chadwick took control of the 400-meter dash out of the final turn and powered down the home stretch to secure her firststate title with a time of 1:00.46. Along with her second-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles, Chadwick led the Lady Hornets to a top five team finish.

Bentonville won their third consecutive state title with 117 points. Conway finished runner-up with 105. The remaining top five teams were LR Central (64), Fayetteville (54), and Bryant with 45 points. All 16 Class 7A teams competed.

“I was proud of how our team competed,” stated Lady Hornets coach Danny Westbrook. “One of our team goals was a top five finish at state and we achieved that.”

Chadwick scored 19 points to lead Bryant’s scorers. Along with her state title in the 400-meter dash, she finished a close second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.9.[more]

“I was so happy for Jordan,” Westbrook declared. “She is a special athlete. In the 400, wehave worked really hard on being aggressive around the second turn and when she came into the final stretch with the lead I knew she would be hard to catch.”

Junior Morgan Seelinger scored 10 points for the Lady Hornets. She finished 4th in the 100 meter hurdles (16.2), 6th in the 300 meter hurdles (50.6), 8th in the triple jump (32’4”) and anchored Bryant’s 4×400-meter relay team that finished 6th.

“Morgan is our workhorse,” said the coach. “To score in four events at the state meet, especially at this level of competition, is a real accomplishment. She was pretty tired by the end of the meet.”

Junior Kayla Davidson scored 6 points for the Lady Hornets with her 3rd place throw of 97’in the discus.

With her victory in the 400-meter dash, Chadwick automatically qualified for Wednesday’s Meet of Champions held at Lake Hamilton. Other Bryant athletes could receive an invitation based on state meet performance. An entry list had not been finalized by press time.

7A State Meet Bryant Lady Hornet Scorers:

400-meter dash – Jordan Chadwick – 1st – 1:00.46 (Named All-State)

100-meter hurdles – Jordan Chadwick – 2nd – 15.9; Morgan Seelinger – 4th – 16.2

Discus – Kayla Davidson – 3rd – 97’ (Named All-State)

4 x 800-meter relay – Dylan Vail, Mikayla Speake, Leah Skinner, Olivia Ruple – 5th – 10:28

300-meter hurdles – Morgan Seelinger – 6th – 50.6; Lacie Raney – 7th – 50.7

4 x 400-meter relay – Lacie Raney, Jordan Chadwick, Ashley Petz, Morgan Seelinger – 6th – 4:15.4

Long Jump – Ashley Petz – 7th – 15’8”

Triple Jump – Morgan Seelinger – 8th – 32’4”

800-meter run – Mikayla Speake – 8th – 2:29.7