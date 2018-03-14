Chambers’ hitting, Schmidt’s pitching lift Hornets to victory in league debut

FORT SMITH — Logan Chambers cracked three hits including a game-clinching three-run blast while Scott Schmidt pitched a one-hit shutout over seven innings as the Bryant Hornets overwhelmed the Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies, 11-0, in the 7A-Central Conference opener for both teams at Hunts Park on Tuesday.

Schmidt gave up a lead-off single to Jake Rincon in the bottom of the first then retired 13 in a row before an error allowed Bobby Rauch to reach safely with one down in the fifth. The Hornets promptly turned a doubleplay to erase him and Schmidt finished off the victory by retiring seven straight, capping the sterling effort with a strikeout.

Chambers wound up driving in seven runs in the game. Peyton Dillon and Coby Greiner added two hits each while Brandon Hoover doubled and walked twice.

Dillon singled in Jake Wright with the game’s first run in the top of the first. Wright had worked a walk with one down against Northside starter Khaden Washington. Austin Ledbetter’s fly to left was misplayed and that brought up Dillon. Wright stole third before Dillon’s hit.

In the Hornets’ second, Greiner singled and Hoover walked. With one out, Chambers singled in Hoover. On the throw to the plate, Greiner hustled into third and Chambers followed up at second.

Schmidt then helped his own cause with a two-run single to left, though he was thrown out trying to get to second as the throw from the outfield was cut off.

After the Hornets’ senior right-hander struck out the side in the bottom of the second, the Hornets added another run in the top of the third. Matthew Sandidge and Dillon each drew a one-out walk. With two down, Hoover was plunked by a pitch, loading the bases for Myers Buck. A passed ball allowed Sandidge to score before Buck fanned to end the inning.

In the top of the fifth, Dillon and Greiner each singled and Hoover drew another walk to load the bases. With two away, Chambers cleared the bases with a double, making it 8-0.

It stayed that way until the eighth when, with one out, Hoover doubled, Buck walked and Chambers blasted his homer over the 350-foot mark in right-center to make it a run-rule lead.

Northside, now 1-9 on the season, takes on Little Rock Central on Thursday. The Hornets, now 6-1-1 overall, return to league play this Thursday when they host Little Rock Catholic.