March 13 in Bryant athletic history: 2003

Softball team earns initial league win

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

LITTLE ROCK — Freshman Kara Vaughn limited the Mount St. Mary’s Academy Belles to just four hits as the Bryant Lady Hornets secured their first AAAAA-Central Conference victory, 6-0, on Thursday, March 13.

Amie Hubbard had three of Bryant’s seven hits and Kalin Dreher and Allison Mitchem each drove in a pair of runs.

The Lady Hornets took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Rachel Blakley walked, Lindsey Sullivan sacrificed her to second, Hubbard singled and Dreher drove in the run with a sacrifice.

Bryant took command with a four-run third instigated by Sullivan, who led off with a single and swiped second. Hubbard then doubled her home to make it 2-0. Dreher followed with an RBI single. A base hit by Jeanne Randall and a wild pitch had runners at second and third for Mitchem who chased both home with a double.

In the fifth, Hubbard singled, advanced on a sacrifice by Dreher and scored when Randall reached base safely.

The victory improved Bryant to 3-0 on the season going into Saturday’s games in Benton against Sheridan and the rival Lady Panthers.



