March 13 in Bryant athletic history: 2003

March 13, 2021 Archives, Softball

Softball team earns initial league win

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

LITTLE ROCK — Freshman Kara Vaughn limited the Mount St. Mary’s Academy Belles to just four hits as the Bryant Lady Hornets secured their first AAAAA-Central Conference victory, 6-0, on Thursday, March 13.

Amie Hubbard had three of Bryant’s seven hits and Kalin Dreher and Allison Mitchem each drove in a pair of runs.

The Lady Hornets took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Rachel Blakley walked, Lindsey Sullivan sacrificed her to second, Hubbard singled and Dreher drove in the run with a sacrifice.

Bryant took command with a four-run third instigated by Sullivan, who led off with a single and swiped second. Hubbard then doubled her home to make it 2-0. Dreher followed with an RBI single. A base hit by Jeanne Randall and a wild pitch had runners at second and third for Mitchem who chased both home with a double.

In the fifth, Hubbard singled, advanced on a sacrifice by Dreher and scored when Randall reached base safely.

The victory improved Bryant to 3-0 on the season going into Saturday’s games in Benton against Sheridan and the rival Lady Panthers.


Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!