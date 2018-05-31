Chambers, McEntire named all-State

LITTLE ROCK — Juniors Logan Chambers, who led the Bryant Hornets in hitting, and Will McEntire, the Hornets’ ace pitcher, have been named All-State for their performances in 2018.

In addition, both were named all-conference selections along with junior Coby Greiner as well as seniors Scott Schmidt and Myers Buck.

Chambers, McEntire, Greiner, Jake Wright and Gage Stark were all invited to participate in the annual Xtra Innings showcase in Jonesboro.

The Hornets finished 22-10-1 on the season including a win over Fayetteville in the first round of the 7A State tournament. They were knocked out by eventual champion Springdale Har-Ber in the second round.

Chambers, playing first, third and shortstop, hit .385 for the season, leading the team with 40 hits and 27 runs scored. He tied for second in runs batted in with 19. He struck out only four times in 104 at bats. He was named All-State by the Arkansas Activities Association and the coaches.

McEntire went 4-4 with a 1.60 earned run average. In 48 innings, he struck out 64, walked 21 and allowed 47 hits. He was named All-State by the coaches.

Greiner, a shortstop and pitcher, hit .291 (23 of 79) while posting a 3-1 record with two saves. He finished with a 2.38 ERA. In 47 innings, he struck out 25, walked 13 and allowed 37 hits.

Schmidt, who played second base and pitched, hit .301 (25 of 83) with a team-high 22 runs batted in. He tied for second on the team with seven doubles. On the mound, he led the team with five wins, going 5-0 with a 2.23 ERA. He fanned 19 in 31 1/3 innings. He struck out 19 and walked just three, allowing 26 hits.

Buck, a right-fielder and pitcher, was second on the team with a .310 average (18 for 58), drove in 12 with seven doubles and a triple. On the mound, he was 3-1 with a save. He posted a 2.10 ERA. In 16 2/3 innings, he fanned 15, walked six and allowed 16 hits.