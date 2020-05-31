May 30 in Bryant athletic history: 2003

Moseley, Grisham spark AA Sox

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By ROB PATRICK

BRYANT TIMES

Andrew Moseley hasn’t made many outs this season for the Bryant Blacksox AA American Legion team. On Friday, May 30, he extended a streak of reaching base safely to seven consecutive plate appearances by going 2-for-2 with a walk sparking the Sox to a 10-2 victory over Benton Sports Shop at Bryant High School Field.

Moseley, who was 3-for-3 with a walk in the previous game against Conway, upped his batting average to an incredible .833 in the seven games he’s played in this season. And he was right in the middle of three scoring innings for the Sox, scoring three times.

After giving up two runs on four hits in the first inning, Bryant starter Casey Grisham retired 12 batters in a row and 13 of 14 to end the five inning game. He struck out six and walked no one as he improved to 2-0 on the season and the Sox notched their sixth win in eight outings and fourth straight.

Trailing 2-0 in the second, the Sox took the lead with a five-run uprising instigated by Hunter Nugent who singled for the team’s first hit against Benton starter Bodie Tarver. Moseley walked then Travis Queck got a sacrifice bunt down that Benton misplayed. A wild throw on the play allowed Nugent to score and put runners at the corners.

Moseley tied the game when he scored on a sacrifice fly by Josh Groves then walks to Korey Hunter and Dustin Tinkler loaded the bases for Zach Young. The count ran to 3-2 before Young drilled a two-run double to left-center.

Danny Stewart relieved Tarver but Richie Wood got Tinkler home with a sacrifice fly, making it 5-2.

In the third, Moseley got things started with a triple into the right-field corner. Queck singled him home. A walk to Groves and a base hit by Hunter loaded the bases for Tinkler who got a run home with a groundout, making it 7-2.

With two down in the fourth, Moseley got the offense cranked up again with a single to left. Queck walked and Groves singled to drive in Moseley. Hunter loaded them up again with a walk and, after Seth Brown relieved for Benton, Tinkler capped the inning with an RBI single.

The game-ending run (with the eight-run rule in effect) came in the bottom of the fifth when Wood doubled, stole second and scored on a sacrifice fly by Colby Landers.

Daniel Guffey sparked the Benton offense with two of his team’s five hits including the only safety — a two-out single in the fifth — after the opening frame.