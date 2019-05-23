Champion Lady Hornets garner post-season honors

May 23, 2019 Girls Soccer

The post-season awards have begun to accumulate for the 6A State champion Bryant Lady Hornets soccer team this week as Alyssa Fason, Mary Catherine Selig and Ashlyn Thompson were named All-State with Fason, who was named the Most Valuable Player in the State tourney along with Selig, Rachel Studdard and Ashton Inman being tabbed as All-State Tournament performers.

The Lady Hornets finished the 2019 season 18-2 overall including a 2-1 victory over the rival Conway Lady Cats in the championship game. Conway, which went unbeaten in the 6A-Central Conference, had provided both losses to Bryant during the regular season.

All-conference picks included Studdard, Thompson and Ashton Inman along with Madison Humbard, Addison Funk, Abbey Inman, Melinda Hernandez and Lauren Heath.

Second team all-conference selections were Abbie Patton and Maggie Murray with all-conference honorable mention going to Grace Carmack, Rachel Buck and Jillian Colclasure.

