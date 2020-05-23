May 23 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Hornets baseball players earn post-season accolades

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Rick Nation, Kevin Nagle and J’Ann Lessenberry

Bryant Hornets senior Nate Rutherford and junior Trevor Ezell have been named Class 7A[more] All-State and 7A/6A-South All-Conference for their performances during the 2013 season. Senior Hayden Lessenberry was named to the Class 7A All-State Tournament team as well as all-conference. All-conference selections also included seniors Hayden Daniel, Tyler Green and Marcus Wilson, junior Korey Thompson and sophomores Jason Hastings and Brandan Warner. Wilson has also been tabbed to play for the West team in the 2013 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star game in June.



