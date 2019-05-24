Chism, Thompson top Lady Hornets receiving post-season recognition

Senior Meagan Chism has been named All-State and junior Maddie Thompson was tabbed for the All-State Tournament team for the Bryant Lady Hornets softball team in 2019, it was announced this week.

The Lady Hornets, who finished the season 19-13, and came within a few outs of advancing to the Class 6A State tournament semifinals before a late home run turned a 3-2 lead into a 5-3 deficit against Bentonville West.

Chism, the team’s lone four-year letterman, was also among those named all-conference as was Thompson. They joined freshmen Regan “Buddha” Dillon, Caitlin LaCerra and sophomore Alissa Suarez.

Head coach Lisa Dreher also announced team awards. Chism earned the Gold Glove award after switching from catcher to shortstop for her senior year. Thompson earned the Best Offense Award and senior Aly Bowers was chosen for the Game Changer Award.

In addition, LaCerra was named Most Improved and Dillon was presented the Quality At-Bat Award.

Sophomore Bella Herring was tabbed for the Hustle Award and junior Haleigh Beck received the LD & GB Award.