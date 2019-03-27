Chism, Hulett lead romp over Central as Lady Hornets improve to 3-0 in conference

Senior Meagan Chism clubbed two homers and a double while junior pitcher Gianni Hulett fired a five-inning one-hitter as the Bryant Lady Hornets improved to 3-0 in 6A-Central Conference play with a 10-0 romp over the Little Rock Central Lady Tigers Tuesday night.

With two out in the top of the first inning, Central’s Mackenzie Whisnant hit a blooper to shallow centerfield that dropped in for a single.

It turned out to be the only hit of the night for the Lady Tigers as Hulett and the Lady Hornets’ defense retired the next 14 of 15 batters. The only other base-runner reached on an error in the top of the third after two were out. Hulett fanned eight without a walk.

Along with Chism’s 3 for 3 night with four runs batted in, Alissa Suarez had two hits including a triple and Hulett contributed two knocks. Haleigh Beck added two hits as well including a double.

Bryant improved to 12-4 overall this season going into a trip to Fort Smith Southside this Friday for more conference action.

The Lady Hornets scored in each of their four turns at the plate, building a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Maddie Thompson got things started with a single to right. Suarez followed with her triple. She scored on Hulett’s first hit, a single to left.

Chism made it 3-0 with her double. She then tagged and went to third on Regan Dillon’s fly to center. She tagged and scored when Bella Herring followed with a fly to deep left.

Chism’s first round-tripper came in the bottom of the second. It came on the heels of singles by Suarez and Hulett.

In the third, Beck doubled and pinch-runner Henne Shavers, who took third on a wild pitch, gave way to Caitlin LaCerra, who scored when Aly Bowers yanked a single to left to make it 8-0.

Chism made it a run-rule lead in her second homer, a solo shot with one out in the bottom of the fourth. It came after Suarez walked, took second on a wild pitch, third on Hulett’s sacrifice bunt and scored on another wild delivery.

Hulett needed just eight pitches to set down the side in the top of the fifth.