March 25 in Bryant athletic history: 1999

Rose helps Hornets handle Hurricane 

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

JONESBORO — This time, it was the Bryant Hornets who came up with the one big inning and, as a result of that and some fine pitching from junior lefty Anthony Rose, they also picked up the win, 10-2 over the Jonesboro Hurricane Thursday, March 25.

It was the Hornets’ 10th win of the season. They headed into spring break with a 10-8 record with games scheduled during the week off from school on Thursday, April 1, at home against Little Rock Mills and Malvern.

Rose improved to 3-0 by scattering just six hits and walking only one while striking out 14 in the rout-going performance.

After falling victim to big innings in losses in their two most recent games — losses to Conway and ninth-ranked Fort Smith Southside — the Hornets came through with their own in the third against Jonesboro.

The game was scoreless when lead-off man Tad Beene singled to left to open the third. He scored all the way from first when Billy Landers’ sacrifice bunt attempt drew a wild throw into the right-field corner.

Landers then scored when J.J. Yant bounced a single through the infield.

Two outs later, walks to Rose and Josh Caldwell loaded the bases for Matt Brown who singled to center to plate two more runs, producing a 4-0 lead.

An errant pickoff throw brought Caldwell home then Brandon Fitts singled in Brown to make it 6-0.

Beene walked and Landers singled to load the bases for Yant who lashed a two-run single to right to complete the uprising.

Jonesboro managed its lone two runs in the fourth when a bad-hop single, a bloop hit and Rose’s only walk loaded the bases. Neil York then singled in both runs before the Hornets got out of the inning with a double play.

The Hornets got those two runs back one at a time in the fifth and sixth. In the fifth, Beene got things started again with a one-out single. He swiped second, took third on a wild pitch and scored on another.

In the sixth, Rose pulled a lead-off single to left, took third on a base hit by Caldwell then scored on yet another wild pitch.

The Hornets accumulated 11 hits in the game, two each by Beene, Yant and Kris Kuykendall.


Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

