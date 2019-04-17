Chism’s blast caps off romp over Mount St. Mary

Meagan Chism belted a two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the fourth to cap off a six-run inning as the Bryant Lady Hornets walked off with a run-rule win over the Mount St. Mary Belles on Tuesday night.

The Lady Hornets pounded out 18 hits to bury the Belles and bounced back from a tough 3-1 loss at Sheridan on Monday.

Now 16-7 overall and 6-2 in the 6A-Central Conference, the Lady Hornets are scheduled to visit Little Rock Central on Thursday.

Bryant scored in each of the four innings, building a 10-0 lead before the Belles could scratch.

Caitlin LaCerra and Gianni Hulett each had four hits. Chism finished with three, driving in four runs. Aly Bowers also homered for the Lady Hornets.

The Belles managed just four singles off of the Bryant pitching duo of Lexi Helton and Hannah Work.

Helton worked around a lead-off walk in the top of the first then the Lady Hornets struck for four in the home half. Maddie Thompson led off with a single and LaCerra beat out a bunt for a hit. Though Thompson was thrown out trying to steal third, LaCerra made it to second. Hulett singled to put runners at the corners for Chism, who came through with an RBI single.

Bowers followed with a three-run blast that made it 4-0.

In the second, Helton and Thompson each singled. LaCerra reached on an error as Helton scored. Thompson stole home then Hulett singled in LaCerra to make it 7-0.

With one out, Hulett stole second. With two down, she scored on Regan Dillon’s double. Courtesy runner Avari Allen raced home when Bella Herring’s grounder to third was misplayed to make it 9-0. Alissa Suarez finished off the six-run inning with an RBI double.

A hit batsman (Elliott Whicker), a walk to Hanna Day, a single by Savanna Hindman and a groundout off Olivia Coppens bat, allowed Mount to get its first run.

LaCerra singled with one out in the bottom of the third. After she stole second, Hulett lined a single to right to chase her home. Hulett scored on Chism’s base hit to right.

The Belles scored another run in the top of the fourth. It came on a walk to Lindsay Compton, singles by Whicker and Day and a base hit by Hindman.

Dillon, the Bryant catcher, picked Hindman off first to end the inning.

That set up Bryant’s final uprising. Herring and Suarez opened with singles and Helton got a squeeze bunt down to make it 13-2. Suarez scored when Thompson’s grounder to third was misplayed. Thompson wound up at third on the play. LaCerra beat out an infield hit as Thompson held at third. After LaCerra stole second, Hulett’s pop up was dropped. Both Thompson and LaCerra were able to score.

That set the stage for Chism’s walk-off bolt to left.