Everett leads freshmen to team victory at Sheridan

SHERIDAN — Blake Everett won three individual events and the Bryant Hornets freshmen won four other events on the way to the team title at the Sheridan Junior Yellowjacketrs Relays on Tuesday.

The Hornets piled up 162 points to beat out Sheridan with 151. White Hall finished third with 149.

Everett won the long jump with a leap of 18’10.5”, beating out White Hall’s T.K. Walker (18’9”). Layton Dickerson was seventh at 15’11”.

In the triple jump, Everett covered 38’1.5”, beating out Sheridan’s Aaron Webb at 35’8.75”. Again, Dickerson scored in the event. His 33’0.25” took seventh.

Everett’s third win came in the 110 hurdles. His 16.42 edged the 16.75 tuned in by Abdulziz Nashal of Watson Chapel. Bryant’s Blake Snyder was seventh in 18.30.

Chrish Herrera continued his winning ways in the 1600. He ran a 5:01.42 with Sheridan’s Ashton Arnold on his tail in 5:03.27. Drew MacIntire was fourth in 5:11.52 and Grant Moore was fifth in 5:32.22.

Liam Babbitt took top honors in the 400. His 54.66 was just better than Trevon Pruitt of White Hall, who turned in a 54.82. Owen Lee was fifth in 58.90 and Gage Shepard was sixth in 59.62.

MacIntire had won the 800 in 2:16.19. Ashton Arnold of Sheridan was a close second in 2:16.24. Cam Apel finished third in 2:18.18.

In the shot put, Brandon Jones nailed down the seventh first-place finish with a throw of 43’4”. Carl Farris of Watson Chapel was second at 38’8”. Bryant’s Jason Shifflet was third with a toss of 38.7.5”. Octavio Resendiz was sixth at 36’4.5”.

In addition to his first-place finishes, Everett was second in the 300 hurdles. His 45.89 was

edged by Zair Green of White Hall at 44.26. Snyder added sixth-place points at 49.40.

Dickerson was second and Everett fourth in the high jump. Dickerson cleared 5’8” in few tries than Pruitt, who cleared 5’8” as well. Everett was fourth at 5’4”.

The Hornets picked up fifth-place points from Memphis Ketelsen in the pole vault. He got over at 7’. In the discus, Resendiz as seventh with a fling of 91’7”. Angel Sanchez-Valentin of Bryant was eighth at 90’3”.

Babbitt was seventh in the 100 with a time of 12.71 while Daizure Hale finished seventh in the 200 with a time of 25.99. Owen Lee was eighth in 26.37.

Bryant’s best relay finish came in the 4×800. The time of 9:36.78 was second only to Sheridan’s 9:30.77. The team included, Apel, Christian Hernandez, Jacop Karp and Williams Taylor.

In the 4×100, Shamarion Gilmore, Babbitt, Hale and Lee finished third in a time of 48.33.

In the 4×400, Bryant coach John Orr had to sub in some other runners because of some injuries. They finished fourth with Shifflet, Jones, Angel Sanchez and Hernandez combining on a 4:40.21 clocking.

The Hornets host the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference meet this Thursday.