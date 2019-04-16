Freshman girls win seven events at Sheridan meet

SHERIDAN — The Bryant Lady Hornets track team ran one more time before hosting the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference meet and finished second at the Sheridan Junior Yellowjacket Relays on Monday.

The conference meet is Thursday.

Bryant finished with 147 points. Sheridan won the girls division with 183.5 points. White Hall was third at 115.

The Lady Hornets won seven events including all three relays. Individually, Parris Atkins, Monica Shifflet, Samantha Achorn and Margo Gilliland earned first-place finish.

“I think Parris tied the school record on the high jump,” mentioned Lady Hornets coach Lawrence Jefferson.

Atkins cleared 5’2” to win the event. Kelsey Reimann of Sheridan was second at 4’8”.

Shifflet won the shot put with a toss of 32’2”, beating out Julie Lieu of Sheridan at 31’1.5”.

Achorn’s first came in the 100-meter hurdles. Her time of 18.33 beat out Sheridan’s Macy Moring who ran an 18.:38. Ella Pengally and McKenzie Hicks each placed in the event. Pengally was sixth in 19:58 and Hicks was seventh with a time of 20.02.

Gilliland won the 800-meter run in a time of 2:39.41. Sheridan’s Kayden Porter was second in 2:41.25. Bryant’s Kim Hernandez was third in 2:46.85 and Hicks was eighth in 2:54.11.

Regarding the relays, Jefferson said, “We had to change up some relays due to missing runners.”

Still, the team of Yamin Amlani, Hicks, Madison Hagan and Kimberly Hernandez combined on a 11:15.08 to win.

In the 4×100, it was Pengelly, Erin Ives, V’mia Palmer and Atkins turning in a 52.16 to edge Watson Chapel’s 53.54).

It was Achorn, Gilliland and Palmer joining Erin Ives in winning the 4×400 with a time of 4:46.44. Watson Chapel was second in 5:07.54.

In the sprints, Atkins dueled against Anaya Johnson of White Hall. In the 100, Atkins turned in a 13.09 only to have Johnson finish in 12.70. Palmer was third in 13.48. In the 200, Johnson won in 26.21 with Atkins second at 27.06. Palmer was once again third with a time of 27.97.

Achorn added a second-place finish and Gilliland at third. Achorn’s 53.54 was second only to Carly Morrow of Central Arkansas Christian (51.62) in the 300 hurdles. Pengally was fifth in 54.95 and Mya Wynn was eighth for Bryant. In 1:01.17.

Gilliland’s third-place finish came in the 400. She clocked in at 1:05.45.

Hagan finished fifth in the 1600 with a time of 6:46.95. Amlani was eighth in 6:53.94.

In the field events, Kourtney Scott scored in both the long jump and the triple jump. In the triple jump, she finished fifth by covering 28’3.25”. In the long jump, her leap of 13’3.5” was sixth. Palmer was seventh at 13’1.5”.

Tailyah Thrash added sixth-place points in the discus with her throw of 61’.