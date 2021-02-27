February 27 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Combs sets new school mark in State diving competition

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

LITTLE ROCK — Senior Justin Combs set a new school record with a score of 244.26 in the one-meter dive, capturing fourth place at the 2015 7A/6A State High School diving meet on Friday, Feb. 27, at the UALR Natatorium.

The swim championships will be held today.

It was the fourth year in a row for Combs to finish in the top 7, the third consecutive State meet he finished fourth.

Bryant senior Lucas Reitenger finished eighth at the meet with a score of 239.64. It was the second time, Reitenger finished eighth. He was 10th in 2013 as a sophomore and 16th in 2012 as a freshman.

“I am going to miss Lucas and Justin,” said Bryant coach Angel Dale. “It has been an enjoyable four years watching them grow as divers. They have been State contenders every year.”

Springdale Har-Ber’s Ryan Reed took top honors with a score of 435.06. A pair of Bentonville divers, Terrell Palmer and McClay Hartsfield were second and third, respectively.

Going into today’s swim competition, Bryant is fourth in the men’s rankings with 26 points. Arkadelphia, competing in the 5A-1A division, accumulated 45 points to lead after the first day. Bentonville was second with 33 and Siloam Springs 27, just ahead of Bryant among the 11 teams that competed in diving.