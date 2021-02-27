February 27 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Lady Hornets’ defense comes up big in win over Mount

LITTLE ROCK — Bryant Lady Hornets head soccer coach Julie Long is a whole lot less concerned about her re-tooled defense today, after her team took on a highly-regarded Mount St. Mary team at Little Rock Catholic’s new on-campus field Tuesday night and shut out the Belles in a 1-0 win.

The lone score of the season-opening contest came just three minutes into the contest. Lexie Balisterri’s cross eventually got to Kara Taylor who found the back of the net.

Long had stated that she felt Mount St. Mary, a young team the last couple of years, figured to be one of the best teams in the state this season.

“Our defense played really, really well,” Long asserted.

That became particularly crucial when, at the 35-minute mark of the second half, one of the Lady Hornets was given a red card, leaving the team with 10 on the field.

“Kaitlin Gaiser, Tori Rose and Callie Schalk played great on defense for us,” Long noted. “Jacie McMahan made a huge impact as well.

“Offensively, I thought Morgan Hawkins played well too,” she said.

The Lady Hornets host North Little Rock this Thursday in their home debut.