Conway outlasts Hornets on PK’s

CONWAY — A couple of things were certain regardless of the outcome of Friday’s regular-season finale between 7A-Central Conference rivals, Bryant and Conway, at John McConnell Stadium.

First, the Hornets would be a 3 seed going into the Class 7A State Tournament in Fort Smith starting Thursday at noon. They’ll probably taking on the 6 seed from the 7A-West, Fayetteville or Bentonville West, depending on Fayetteville’s match at Rogers on Monday night.

Second, the Conway Wampus Cats could not improve on their spot as a 4 seed.

Oh, and there’s another thing, it’s a rivalry game so neither team was going to let up with all that being said, hoping to finish the regular-season on a positive note.

And they competed. In the end, they finished regulation tied 1-1. In a shootout, Conway avenged a 2-1 loss to the Hornets back on April 11, on PK’s, 5-3.

“We played okay but gave up a goal in the first half off of a corner,” said Bryant head coach Richard Friday. “We came back with a set piece, hit by Ricky Barrientos.”

The second-half goal provided the deadlock that held through regulation.

“We struggled in the final third of the field but we have three days to work on it,” Friday noted.

It was the fifth Bryant match this season that was determined by PK’s. The Hornets are now 2-3 in them.

They’ll take an 11-7-1 overall record into State.





