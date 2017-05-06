2017 Class 7A State baseball tournament brackets

May 6, 2017 Baseball-High School

2017 CLASS 7A STATE TOURNAMENT

Baseball

At Bentonville High School (F1) and Bentonville West High School (F2)

Thursday, May 11

Game 2 — Van Buren (West 4) vs. LR Catholic (Central 5), 12 p.m.

Game 4 — Bryant (Central 3) vs. Springdale (West 6), 2:30 p.m.

Game 6 — Conway (Central 4) vs. Rogers (West 5), 12 p.m.

Game 8 — Springdale Har-Ber (West 3) vs. FS Southside (Central 6), 2:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Game 9 — Cabot (Central 1) vs. game 2 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 10 — Bentonville (West 2) vs. game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Game 11 — Fayetteville (West 1) vs. game 6 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 12 — North Little Rock (Central 2) vs. game 8 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Championship game

Baum Stadium, Fayetteville

TBA

Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, TBA

 

