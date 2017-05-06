2017 Class 7A State softball tournament brackets

2017 CLASS 7A STATE TOURNAMENT
Softball
At Fayetteville
Thursday, May 11
Game 2 — Rogers Heritage (West 4) vs. FS Northside (Central 5), 12 p.m.
Game 4 — North Little Rock (Central 3) vs. Springdale Har-Ber (West 6), 2:30 p.m.
Game 6 — Conway (Central 4) vs. Bentonville West (West 5), 12 p.m.
Game 8 — Van Buren (West 3) vs. FS Southside (Central 6), 2:30 p.m.
Friday, May 12
Game 9 — Bryant (Central 1) vs. game 2 winner, 12 p.m.
Game 10 —Rogers (West 2) vs. game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Game 11 — Bentonville (West 1) vs. game 6 winner, 12 p.m.
Game 12 — Cabot (Central 2) vs. game 8 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 12 p.m.
Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Championship game
Baum Stadium, Fayetteville
TBA
Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, TBA