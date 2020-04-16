April 16 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Coppock’s blasts spark Lady Hornets past El Dorado

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Kevin Nagle and Rick Nation

By Bridget Bauer

Until the Bryant offense could get going, the defense took care of business, and eventually the Lady Hornets erupted for a 10-1 victory Tuesday over the El Dorado Lady Wildcats.

After El Dorado took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, it took until the fourth frame for Bryant (12-4, 7-1 6A/7A-South) to tally a run. Kaley Coppock smacked a solo home run to knot the score at one-all, and she wasn’t finished. She added a run-scoring double in the Lady Hornets’ six-run production in the fifth inning and smashed her second home run in the sixth. The two-RBI out-of the-park blow was in the same area of the first one and was her fourth for the year.

Of Bryant’s nine hits, Coppock led with her three hits. Macey Jaramillo added a double and a single while Julie Ward doubled for the Lady Hornets’ first hit of the game, Jordan Williams singled and Abby Staton also singled.

“We got a scouting report on them and knew they were a good team and well-coached,” Bryant Coach Debbie Clark said. “Our defense kept us in the game until we could get our bats going. It took us a while to win.”

El Dorado took advantage of three consecutive walks to eventually score in the top of the first stanza. After the shaky start, Staton settled down and allowed only three more base on balls and two hits.

“I told her she was going to be okay and that I wasn’t going to pull her yet,” Clark said. “When she came off the mound, she and Coach (DeAnna) Ward talked and worked on some mechanics.”

In the fifth inning, Bryant registered its six runs on four hits and two errors. Staton singled with Tori Hernandez reaching base on an error after bunting and the throw to second base went to centerfield. Jaramillo scored two runs on her double and Coppock, who later went home on an error, also plated a run on her double. Ward contributed an RBI-fielder’s choice and Breanna Sanders added an RBI-sacrifice fly. Staton batted again and slapped a run-scoring single.

“After Tori bunted and the throw went to centerfield, that opened things up,” Clark said. “When teams start making errors, that puts the pressure on them, and you have a better chance of scoring.”

The Lady Hornets added three more insurance runs in the sixth after Jaramillo singled, followed by Coppock’s second home run with Sanders chipping in an RBI-sacrifice fly.

The Lady Hornets, currently tied with Benton for second in the South Conference standings, hosts the rival Lady Panthers this Thursday.