April 15 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Lady Hornets capture team title at Conway meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Carla Thomas

CONWAY — Behind a 34-point performance from sophomore Alexis Royal and a 30-point performance from junior Brianna White, the Bryant Lady Hornets[more] won the meet championship at the Conway Wampus Cat Relays Thursday night.

The Lady Hornets took first place in the 21-team field with a score of 121 points. Conway was second with 99 points. Cabot took third with 60 points followed by North Little Rock with 51 and LR Central with 48 points.

Royal posted two first-place performances with a win in the 100 meter hurdles (15.9) and the triple jump (35’4”). She also had fourth place finishes in the 100 meter dash (13.3) and the long jump (16’7”). She was also a member of both of the sprint relays.

“Alexis did an excellent job in the hurdles,” commented the Lady Hornet’s sprint coach Keith Dale. “She stayed aggressive all the way through the finish and beat the Cabot girl who is one of the best in the state.”

White took first-place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.9. She took second-place in the 200 meter dash in 26.3. She added a third-place in the triple jump (33’6”) and a seventh-place in the long jump (16’3”). She was also on both sprint relays.

In the distance events, sophomore Hannah Raney and junior Stacy Emmerling scored 16 points apiece.

Raney took second in the 1600 meter run (5:50) and third in the 3200 meter run (12:43).Emmerling took second in the 800 meter run (2:33) and third in the 1600 meter run (5:54).Both girls ran legs on the second-place 3200 meter relay team.

Other scorers for the Lady Hornets:

High Jump – Lauren Magneson – 4th – 4’10”

Pole Vault – Sara Holt – 5th – 7’6”

100 meter hurdles – Jade Hampton – 5th – 18.1

400 meter dash – Kiana Thomas – 6th – 1:06.3

4 x 100 meter relay – Sarah Evans, Royal, Gabrielle Allen, White – 2nd – 50.4

4 x 400 meter relay – Royal, Bailee Seelinger, Thomas, White – 3rd – 4:21

4 x 800 meter relay – Stacie Waite, Raney, Lauren Stiles, Emmerling – 2nd – 10:51

“I was extremely proud of the team effort we had tonight,” said Bryant head coach Dan Westbrook. “This was our last meet before the conference meet on April 27. It was a big win for us because all the conference schools were here. Cabot was not full strength tonight, but I think our girls realize the potential we have to possibly be conference champions. Hopefully, this will motivate us to train hard next week and lay it all on line at conference.”