Crosby’s diving helps Hornets garner second at first home meet

Caivon Crosby, the school-record holder in the one-meter dive, won his first competition of the 2018-19 season on Thursday at the initial home meet for the Bryant Hornets swim team at the Aquatic Center at Bishop Park.

Crosby led the Hornets to a second-place finish in the eight-team meet. A deep, talented Conway team won the meet with 667 pointers to Bryant’s 293. Benton was third with 218.

Along with Crosby, who earned a score of 191.65, Bryant’s Donte Baker finished seventh in the dive with a 68.00.

Bryant had a pair of third-place finishes. Cameron Loftis was third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:11.46. The Hornets’ Dylan Althen was fourth in 1:12.29.

In the 100-yard breast stroke, Gavin Miller’s 1:11.55 was good for third. Loftis and Payton Schanks also scored in the event. Loftis was sixth in 1:16.28 and Schanks was 14thin 1:33.40.

The Hornets were fourth in two of the three relays. In the 200 medley relay, Carson Edmonson, Miller, Samuel Vinson and LaQuav Brumfield posted a 1:57.55 clocking to place fourth. In the 400-yard freestyle relay to wrap up the meet, Hayden Smith, Miller, Althen and Loftis combined on a 4:08.09 to take fourth.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the 1:42.81 that Smith, Loftis, Brumfield and Vinson turned in garnered sixth place.

Vinson posted a fifth-place finish in the 200 individual medley relay with a time of 2:20.64. Miller was eighth in 2:32.65 and John Peters was ninth with a time of 2:37.85.

Smith was seventh in the 100 free with a time of 57.75. Brumfield was 13thin 1:04.11. Baker and Peters also had seventh-place efforts. Baker’s came in the 500 free with a time of 7:23.15. Peters’ came in the 100-yard backstroke. He finished in 1:11.99.

Dinstbier was ninth (2:22.86) and Chapman Redam was 12th(2:54.35) in the 200 free while Smith took ninth (25.80) and Brumfield 16th(27.30) in the 50 free.

Bryant’s next meet will be at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway on Tuesday, Nov. 13.