Date set for Bryant athletic physicals

Athletic physicals will be given on Tuesday, May 22, at Bryant High School, Building 10, for any athlete who is currently on an athletic team in the Bryant School District.
Cost is $10 cash or check (made out to Bryant Athletics).
According to head athletic trainer Christa Finney, coaches will have information as to specific times for their teams.
Physical forms will be sent home with athletes or may be printed off on the Bryant Athletics website (www.bryantathletics.com). All three forms (Physical Examination, Medical History, and HIPAA) must be completed and signed by a parent or guardian before being admitted to physicals.