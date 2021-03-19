Defense, second-half goals lift Lady Hornets to first league victory

File photo by Rick Nation

Bryant head coach Olivia Allard talks to her team after a recent match. (Photo by Rick Nation)

After tying Fort Smith Northside in their 6A-Central Conference opener on Tuesday, the Bryant Lady Hornets earned the first league victory, 2-0, over the Mount St. Mary Academy Belles Thursday night at Hornet Stadium’s Everett Field.

In six matches this season, the Lady Hornets are now 4-0-2. They have allowed only one goal. The win over Mount was their fourth shutout in a row.

“Per usual, I have to praise our defense and our goalkeeper Addison Funk,” said Lady Hornets’ head coach Olivia Allard. “We changed some things up for this game that impacted our defense, but the girls worked it out. Once we got going it really made a positive impact.”

The match was scoreless at the half. Less than five minutes into the second, however, Jackie Atilano scored off an assist from Lily Miller.

With 12:04 left to play, Kaylee Fluger capped the victory with a second goal. Rachel Buck assisted.

“Our offense is pretty young, but the senior leadership up there has been huge,” Allard said. “The girls battled hard against a really good team and it’s always a good feeling leaving on break with a win.”

In a JV game, Bryant and Mount battled to a scoreless tie.

The Lady Hornets’ next competition will be Tuesday, March 30 at Little Rock Central, another 6A-Central rival.