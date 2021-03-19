Defense, second-half goals lift Lady Hornets to first league victory

March 19, 2021 Girls Soccer

File photo by Rick Nation

Bryant head coach Olivia Allard talks to her team after a recent match. (Photo by Rick Nation)

After tying Fort Smith Northside in their 6A-Central Conference opener on Tuesday, the Bryant Lady Hornets earned the first league victory, 2-0, over the Mount St. Mary Academy Belles Thursday night at Hornet Stadium’s Everett Field.

In six matches this season, the Lady Hornets are now 4-0-2. They have allowed only one goal. The win over Mount was their fourth shutout in a row.

“Per usual, I have to praise our defense and our goalkeeper Addison Funk,” said Lady Hornets’ head coach Olivia Allard. “We changed some things up for this game that impacted our defense, but the girls worked it out. Once we got going it really made a positive impact.”

The match was scoreless at the half. Less than five minutes into the second, however, Jackie Atilano scored off an assist from Lily Miller.

With 12:04 left to play, Kaylee Fluger capped the victory with a second goal. Rachel Buck assisted.

“Our offense is pretty young, but the senior leadership up there has been huge,” Allard said. “The girls battled hard against a really good team and it’s always a good feeling leaving on break with a win.”

In a JV game, Bryant and Mount battled to a scoreless tie.

The Lady Hornets’ next competition will be Tuesday, March 30 at Little Rock Central, another 6A-Central rival.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Archives
March 19, 2021
March 19 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!