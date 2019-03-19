Hornets post lopsided win over Canadian team in Tampa opener

Photos courtesy of Crissy McEntire

Peyton Dillon fanned 10 in five innings. (Photo courtesy of Crissy McEntire)

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bryant Hornets took advantage of eight walks, three errors and two hit batsmen with eight hits including five for extra bases as they romped past the Newbridge Academy Pride of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, 16-2, to open play in Tampa, Fla.

Logan Chambers had two triples and a double to lead the offense, driving in three runs and scoring three times. Cade Drennan had two hits and both Jake Wright and Gage Stark drove in a pair.

Peyton Dillon allowed two runs on three hits, walked four and struck out 10 in the five-inning contest as the Hornets improved to 9-2 on the season, going into a game later on Monday against St. Louis Lutheran South.

A seven-run fourth blew the game up. By then, the Hornets had built a 6-2 advantage.

Lawson Speer (2) gets instructions from head coach Travis Queck after reaching first. (Photo courtesy of Crissy McEntire)

Chambers opened the game with his first three-bagger on a drive to center. Noah Davis was hit on the very next pitch from Newbridge hurler Landon Gallant. Austin Ledbetter delivered the first run with a sacrifice fly then Drennan singled to left to plate Davis, who had stolen second base.

In the bottom of the inning, however, Dillon walked the first two batters he faced. They moved to second and third on a groundout then Ayden Mackenzie singled up the middle to drive in both, tying the game.

Dillon found his stride and struck out Mason Taylor then Drennan threw out Mackenzie as he tried to steal second.

Austin Ledbetter takes a cut with a teammate at third. (Photo courtesy of Crissy McEntire)

The Hornets regained the lead in the top of the second. With one out, Stark drew a walk. He stole second and, with two down, Chambers came through with a shot to right for his second triple, making it 3-2. He scored on a wild pitch.

Newbridge’s Cam Rendell opened the bottom of the second with a single but, after Dillon fanned Alex Ouellette, Rendell was thrown out trying to steal and Julian Ponee struck out to end the inning.

Bryant’s third-inning uprising began after two were out as Dawson Oldham relieved for the Pride. But consecutive walks to Dillon, Stark and Lawson Speer followed to set the stage for Chambers’ two-run double.

Noah Davis scores. (Photo courtesy of Crissy McEntire)

Dillon struck out two more as he pitched around a lead-off walk to K.J. Godsoe and a two-out single by Camilo Riesgo.

Bryant’s breakout inning started with walks to Ledbetter and Drennan. After a double steal, Jake Wright chased them home with a triple to the opposite field. Wright scored easily when Logan Grant’s fly to left was dropped.

Grant reached second on the play then stole third before Dillon drew a walk.

Kyle Sampson relieved for Newbridge with Stark at the plate. His grounder to third was booted to allow Grant to score.

A wild pitch moved Garrett Wilson, running for Dillon, and Stark to second and third. With one out, Chambers walked to load the bases. Wilson scored on a wild pitch then Davis picked up an RBI with a sacrifice fly to center, making it 12-2.

Chambers stole third and scored on a wild pitch to cap off the scoring.

After Dillon struck out the side in the bottom of the fourth, the Hornets tacked on. A double by Drennan opened the fifth. Courtesy runner Ryan Riggs went to third on Wright’s grounder to the right side then Grant was hit by a pitch. Riggs scored on Dillon’s sacrifice fly. Grant came in on Stark’s lined single to center and Stark came around when Speer’s drive to right was misplayed.

Dillon finished up his 10-strikeout performance with a pair in the bottom of the fifth after an inning-opening walk to Ouellette. Brogan Walsh tapped back to the mound for the final out.