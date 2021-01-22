Defensive effort keys win at Catholic for freshman Hornets

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Hornets freshman team ratcheted up the defense on Thursday night, holding the Little Rock Catholic Rockets to 21 points and 16 percent shooting from the field (5 of 31) on the way to a 37-21 victory in Central Arkansas Junior High Conference play.

Grant Johnson led with 13 points. Devin Holmes added 11. Cairon Allen added 6 points and seven rebounds, while Joseph Nelson scored 4 points to go with eight boards. Jamison Lewis had four steals. Trent Ford led with four assists.

“Our defense set our tone and really frustrated them all night,” said Hornets coach Tyler Posey.

“Joseph Nelson did a great job of cleaning up the defensive glass along with Cairon Allen,” said Hornets coach Tyler Posey. “They both brought a lot of energy rebounding and got several putbacks leading to easy baskets.

“Jamison Lewis got his hands on a lot of basketballs and led to us getting some runouts and great shots at the rim,” he added. “Grant Johnson and Devin Holmes did a great job of getting in the lane constantly and put a ton of pressure on Catholic’s defense.”

Bryant took a 6-3 lead by the end of the first quarter. It was 15-14 at the half but then the Hornets outscored the Rockets 22-7 in the second half.

The win improved the Hornets to 2-2 in the conference going into Monday’s game at home against Cabot North.