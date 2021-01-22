Lady Hornets win 10 of 12 events in dual meet at Conway

CONWAY — A week later, a little closer to full strength, the Bryant Lady Hornets closed the gap on the Conway Lady Cats in a dual meet in Conway on Thursday. The two teams competed a week earlier in Bryant.

This time, Conway took team honors but by just 8 points, 529-521.

Bryant swimmers won 10 of 12 events including all three relays. Alana Gould and Simone Dinstbier contributed to two of those wins and each captured two individual events. Shelby Bratton, Kayleigh Baker and Jessica Rolen each won individual events as well.

The Lady Hornets are scheduled to compete in a swim only meet at Cabot on Friday, Jan. 29, with a dive only meet the next day.

Gold won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:30.82. She also took first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:15.30. Baker was second in 1:23.07 and Gracie Ruff scored fifth-place points with a time of 1:34.02.

Dinstbier won the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle races. Her time in the 50 was 28.69. She finished the 100 in 1:04.55.

Alyssa Addison was third in both events. Her time in the 50 was 31.20 with Emily Martin fifth in 32.91 and Ruff seventh in 37.11. In the 100, Addison finished in 1:12.30 with Portia Probst fourth in 1:13.55 and Martin fifth in 1:14.47.

Baker won the 200 free in 2:18.28 with Aidan Halladay second in 2:21.35.

Rolen’s win came in the one-meter dive with a score of 168.25. Julianne Davis’ score of 151.65 was second and Bailey Gould was fourth at 91.80.

Bratton won the 100 butterfly. He time was 1:10.44. Bailey Gould was fourth in 1:23.63. Bratton was second in the 100 backstroke, finishing in 1:05.98, barely out-touched by Conway’s Jameson Tankersley (1:05.52). Probst was sixth in 1:23.87.

Halladay added a second-place finish in the 500 free at 6:35.76.

In the 200-yard medley relay, Halladay, Alana Gould, Bratton and Dinstbier combined on a winning time of 2:05.03.

In the 200 free relay, it was Dinstbier, Baker, Halladay and Alana Gould winning in 1:52.92. The team of Bailey Gould, Martin, Ruff and Probst finished third in 2:11.30.

The winning time of 4:40.34 in 400-yard freestyle relay was turned in by the quartet of Probst, Martin, Bailey Gould and Baker.